Protective Goose Thinks His Beloved Human Is His Wife

A very affectionate Scottish goose named Glenn seems to think that his human Shirley is actually his bonded partner and wife whom he needs to protect at all costs. Shirley explained that acts as if she were a female goose and will chase away anyone who comes near.

Glenn thinks that he’s my husband. Glennis very protective over me. He’ll chase men, particularly. Glenn will chase away animals too if he feels like they’re getting too close to me. He started to display a lot of different behaviors that would be attributed to if he had a female goose.

In fact, Glenn even tried repeatedly to build a nest for Shirley. Yet she doesn’t mind as she finds it nice to have such devotion close by.

If I get stationary for any amount of time, straight away he starts building nest. …Glenn really does have the key components of an incredible husband.

@glen_and_honk

You have to earn this level of affection. It doesn’t come easy. #fyp #foryoupage #foryourpage #Goose #viral #animals #anxiety #pets @hey_megs_eggs

? My Best Friend – Paravi !!!!! ??????????
@glen_and_honk

Glen has a lot of feelings about bad husbands. But then again, hes a goose and its any excuse to fight. . #fyp #goose #animal #pets #glenthegoose #untitledgoosegame #geese #husbandwife #husband #wife #scrap #rage @drjuliesmith

? she knows – favsoundds
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

