A Group of Artists Are Spreading Happiness Globally With Free Googly Eyes to Stick on Random Objects

A group of artists from around the world put their wonderfully big, creative brains together to create the Googly Eyes Foundation, a non-profit organization that will send out a pair of the stick-on eyes to anyone anywhere in a sincere effort to make the world a happier place. After all, who doesn’t like sticking eyes onto random objects to create a face that wasn’t necessarily there before?

We are a group of artists, creatives and happy people living in three different continents that decided to spread happiness around the world. Creating this foundation was a way

we found to do that.

The artists of Eyebombing Bulgaria have been attaching random googly eyes to their local surrounds for a few years, with truly amusing results.

via Tastefully Offensive, Colossal