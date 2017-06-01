Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Group of Artists Are Spreading Happiness Globally With Free Googly Eyes to Stick on Random Objects

by at on

A group of artists from around the world put their wonderfully big, creative brains together to create the Googly Eyes Foundation, a non-profit organization that will send out a pair of the stick-on eyes to anyone anywhere in a sincere effort to make the world a happier place. After all, who doesn’t like sticking eyes onto random objects to create a face that wasn’t necessarily there before?

We are a group of artists, creatives and happy people living in three different continents that decided to spread happiness around the world. Creating this foundation was a way
we found to do that.

The artists of Eyebombing Bulgaria have been attaching random googly eyes to their local surrounds for a few years, with truly amusing results.

via Tastefully Offensive, Colossal

Advertisements

More posts about: Art





  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.