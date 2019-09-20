Google Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Friends’ With Interactive Easter Eggs For Searches of Each Character

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic NBC series Friends, Google created a special Easter Egg for searches each of the seven characters from the show. Phoebe Buffay is represented by a “Smelly Cat” from her song, Monica Geller with soap and sponge (for her undying penchant to clean), Chandler Bing with a recliner plus The Chick and The Duck, Rachel Green with her iconic hairstyle, Ross Geller with a tilted sofa (moving day) and of course Joey Tribbiani with food (“Joey doesn’t share food.)

