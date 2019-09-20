Laughing Squid

Google Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Friends’ With Interactive Easter Eggs For Searches of Each Character

Friends Smelly Cat Phoebe 25th Anniversary

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic NBC series Friends, Google created a special Easter Egg for searches each of the seven characters from the show. Phoebe Buffay is represented by a “Smelly Cat” from her song, Monica Geller with soap and sponge (for her undying penchant to clean), Chandler Bing with a recliner plus The Chick and The Duck, Rachel Green with her iconic hairstyle, Ross Geller with a tilted sofa (moving day) and of course Joey Tribbiani with food (“Joey doesn’t share food.)

Friends Chandler Recliner Duck and Chick

Friends Monica Geller Squeaky Clean

Friends Rachel Hair

Friends Ross Geller Couch

Friends Joey Tribiani

via Danny Sullivan





