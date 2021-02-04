Google Fit Is Adding a Feature to Check Heart and Respiratory Rates Using a Mobile Phone Camera

Google has announced that they will be rolling out a wellness component to their Google Fit app by providing Google Pixel phone users with the ability to use their cameras to check their heart rates and their respiratory rates at any given time. Users just have to position themselves properly in the frame in order to get their respiratory rates and just place a finger on the camera itself.

