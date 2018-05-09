Impressive Demo of the New Human-Like Google Duplex A.I. Assistant Scheduling a Haircut by Phone

During the Google I/0 conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the new Google Assistant and gave a live demonstration of one of the features – The Google Duplex. The Duplex is a highly interactive chatbot able to engage in specific conversations when attending to user assigned tasks such as scheduling an appointment or making dinner reservations and is highly attuned to respond to such nuances as a time ranges, time conflicts and/or interruptions. As presented in the demonstration, the Duplex scheduled a woman’s haircut by phone in a friendly, conversational manner that was incredibly human-like.

The technology is directed towards completing specific tasks, such as scheduling certain types of appointments. For such tasks, the system makes the conversational experience as natural as possible, allowing people to speak normally, like they would to another person, without having to adapt to a machine. ..The Google Duplex technology is built to sound natural, to make the conversation experience comfortable.

Here are some audio examples of such conversations in which Google Duplex handles an interruption, elaborates and quickly responds during hold time.