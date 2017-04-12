Laughing Squid

Google AutoDraw, A Web Based Tool That Quickly Turns Crude Sketches Into Finished Illustrations

Google Creative Lab has introduced AutoDraw, a free web based drawing tool that uses machine learning to quickly analyze crude sketches/doodles and suggest possible matches through a clickable thumbnail menu of completed images drawn by professional artists.

Drawing on your phone or computer can be slow and difficult—so we created AutoDraw, a new web-based tool that pairs machine learning with drawings created by talented artists to help you draw. It works on your phone, computer, or tablet (and it’s free!). So the next time you want to make a birthday card, party invite or just doodle on your phone, it’ll be as easy and fast as everything else on the web.

