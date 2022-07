A Machine Learning AI Generates Spooky Images to Illustrate a Chilling Reading of ‘Goodnight Moon’

Dutch artist Joris Bax used the machine-learning AI image generator¬†Midjourney to illustrate a recitation of the classic children’s book Goodnight Moon with chilling results. The story was read in a gruff, foreboding voice alongside disarming illustrated images generated by the AI that followed the text of the book.

via Miss Cellania