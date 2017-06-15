Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Goodbye Christopher Robin, A Touching Film About the Creator of Winnie the Pooh and His Beloved Son

by at on

Goodbye Christopher Robin is an upcoming film that tells the story of A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), the creator of the iconic world of Winnie the Pooh, how he was inspired by the toys of his beloved son Christopher Robin and how the life of the entire family including wife Daphne (Margot Robbie) and nanny Olive (Kelly MacDonald), changed with the unexpected auspices of fame.

The enchanting true story of the family behind the world’s favourite bear, Goodbye Christopher Robin hits UK cinemas on September 29.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.