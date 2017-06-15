Goodbye Christopher Robin, A Touching Film About the Creator of Winnie the Pooh and His Beloved Son

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Goodbye Christopher Robin is an upcoming film that tells the story of A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), the creator of the iconic world of Winnie the Pooh, how he was inspired by the toys of his beloved son Christopher Robin and how the life of the entire family including wife Daphne (Margot Robbie) and nanny Olive (Kelly MacDonald), changed with the unexpected auspices of fame.

The enchanting true story of the family behind the world’s favourite bear, Goodbye Christopher Robin hits UK cinemas on September 29.