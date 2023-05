A Moving Acoustic Guitar Cover of ‘Goodbye Blue Sky’

The talented Danish musician Soren Madsen performed a moving cover of the poignant Pink Floyd song “Goodbye Blue Sky” on a nylon string classical guitar. Through the use of his incredible dexterity, Madsen played the bassline, the vocals, and the beautiful fingerpicking pattern of the song all at the same time.

Goodbye Blue Sky (Pink Floyd) arranged and played by Soren Madsen. Recorded in Efterskolen for Scenekunst (School of Performing Arts), Malling, Denmark, October 2022.