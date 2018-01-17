How Good Sound Design Dictates the Perspective, Mood and Tension Within a Film

In “See With Your Ears“, video essayist and web producer Evan Puschak (aka The Nerdwriter) insightfully examined the 2005 Steven Spielberg film Munich, noting how the exquisite sound design dictated the perspective, mood and tension of a scene.
The visual side of film gets most of the attention because it’s right in front of you and it’s usually what you remember after a movie is over, but in many ways the visuals are simply the face of the operation while the audio is actually the puppet master. The one that really holds the power