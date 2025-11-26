Gonzo Expresses His Longing to Fly Again in the Heartfelt Song ‘I’m Going to Go Back There Someday’

The otherwise daring Great Gonzo expressed his earnest desire to fly again in the 2025 re-release of his heartfelt song “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday” for The Muppets: 70 Years celebration. The accompanying video was shot by filmmaker Ben Goelz, the son of the legendary Muppet puppeteer Dave Goelz, who has played Gonzo since 1974.

