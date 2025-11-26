Gonzo Expresses His Longing to Fly Again in the Heartfelt Song ‘I’m Going to Go Back There Someday’
The otherwise daring Great Gonzo expressed his earnest desire to fly again in the 2025 re-release of his heartfelt song “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday” for The Muppets: 70 Years celebration. The accompanying video was shot by filmmaker Ben Goelz, the son of the legendary Muppet puppeteer Dave Goelz, who has played Gonzo since 1974.
This song was written by Kenneth Ascher and Paul Williams, who also wrote “The Rainbow Connection”. It originally appeared in The Muppet Movie as an orchestral arrangement. The song also appeared on the soundtrack for Muppets in Space and was performed live for the Puppets for Puppetry benefit for the Center for Puppetry Arts in 2016.