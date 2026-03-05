Cranky Old Man Colorfully Recounts His Hellish Day Golfing With Alice Cooper

Adventures in Sacred Cows created a very amusing animation featuring a cranky old man colorfully recounting, to the best of his recollection, what happened on his hellish day playing golf with Alice Cooper in 2006.

Yeah, I went golfing with that Alice Cooper back in the summer of 2006. Welcome to my nightmare. He’s pure evil, I tells you. My point, and I do have one, is he needs to steer clear of the damn links.

The man was also a bit taken aback by Cooper’s macabre look, attitude, actions, and choice of vehicle.

The eyeliner was more than a little distressing. He arrived at the first tee 5 minutes late. And in a winged golf cart, trailing a cloud of reaper smoke thicker than the president’s cankles. … Then things really went to hell. His sinister eyes burned like inferno coals. His golf clubs attacked me. Good lord, it was awful, I tell you. And then he summoned up the goddamn devil.

