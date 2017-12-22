In a Sao Paulo, Brasil mall, a beautiful golden retriever in a Santa Hat playfully posed in a Christmas tree display full of animatronic versions of himself. It’s difficult to tell whether or not this was a planned event, either way, however, the optics were perfect.
