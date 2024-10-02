Gentle Golden Retriever Becomes Loving Nursemaid to a Sick Kitten

When a tiny kitten named Cow was brought home, golden retriever Clara was a little wary. It seemed that Cow had funny eyes due to an infection, once it cleared up, however, Clara and Cow became the best of friends, with the nursemaid dog ensuring the cat’s safety.

Cow was getting spunkier every day and his eyes were clearing up. Clara not only started playing back, but now she didn’t want to leave him alone.

Once Cow was fully healed, their humans took in a couple of foster kittens and Clara dutifully looked after them as if they were her own.

Nurse Clara was back on duty.