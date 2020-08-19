A Golden Retriever Becomes Best Buddies With a Rescued Dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Canine Instagram star A Golden Named Kevin visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida, where he met beautiful a rescued dolphin named Winter. The two became the best of buddies in no time at all.

Anything is paw-sible including a golden retriever and a rescued dolphin becoming friends! Kevin made the trip to CMA to explore Winter’s new home including visits with the rescued resident dolphins.

The two had first met online, where they discovered that they both love rubber-duckies.

Kevin and his human were the first ones ever, outside of aquarium staff, to see Winter’s new home in the larger space. And with Winter’s (and the Aquarium’s) permission, Kevin went for a quick swim in Winter’s former home under the care of an animal specialist.

Kevin had also some time with other animals who live at the Rufus Beach section of the aquarium.

Here are Winter and fellow rescued dolphins PJ and Hope making their way into their new watery home.

via Insider