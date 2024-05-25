Maternal Golden Retriever Acts As a Furry Nanny to Her Two Little Humans

A wonderfully maternal golden retriever named Harlow who watches over her little human like a soft and furry nanny, has been doing this since he was brought home from the hospital.

Harlow first met my son the day he came home from the hospital. She was ecstatic to see us and she could definitely sense there was something different. She went straight up to the baby carrier and she was sniffing at it. His eyes were barely open when Harlow kissed him on the foot.

The pair have been inseparable since the first day, although Harlow also watches over the little girl who was born into the family a couple years later. Their mom says that Harlow is teaching her children to love and respect animals.

Harlow has taught my son to be gentle and be kind to animal to give him confidence to walk on the sidewalk more and see different parts of life. Things that are everyday to us but are very new for him.