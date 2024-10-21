A Futuristic Animated Version of ‘The Golden Girls’ Still Living Together in 3033

Animator Mike Hollingsworth quite amusingly reimagined The Golden Girls as an animated sitcom set in the year 3033. Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia all took a drink from the famously elusive “Fountain of Youth” and now are able to live together in the future.

In 1513 Ponce de León sailed to Florida in search of The Fountain of Youth. His inability to find it is said to have driven him mad. The fountain would remain undiscovered for another 480 years. That’s when four retired women, Dorthy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, found it on the grounds of their senior living facility in Miami.

They all share an apartment in the futuristic city of Skyami. Dorothy’s mother, Sophia, after taking ill, was uploaded into a robotic body, giving her a chance to live forever after all.

The dialogue actually comes from the tenth episode of the fourth season titled “Stan Takes a Wife”, which aired in 1998.

The episode opens with Blanche angry for having been ditched on a date. Sophia makes a quip, but Dorothy rebukes Sophia for disobeying doctor’s orders while sick and being out of bed. Stanley then arrives to deliver the news that he is getting married in a week to a woman named Katherine. The girls are supportive of his engagement and his sincerity, but offer to step in to help pick out a better wedding ring.

