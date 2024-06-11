Clever Goat Turns Gumball Machine Knob to Retrieve Treats

A goat at Yellowstone Bear World in Rexburg, Idaho cleverly turned the knob on a gumball-style machine to release the treats inside after Jessica Tecco put the required quarter into the machine. The goat then expertly retrieved the downloaded pellets from the tray and quickly consumed them.

A very similar thing happened with a goat at Organic Roots Farm in North Florida.

My son had fun putting a quarter and watching the goat turn the knob to release the food… What a talented goat he had to watch the humans do it so much he learned it… Hey animals are smarter then we think…