A Hilariously Customized 1985 GMC Van That Is Driven Both Upside Down and Backwards

A man named Coby from 545 Lawn Care in Southeast Michigan turned a 1985 GMC van into a hilariously customized version of itself where vehicle appears to be driven both upside down and backwards. This incredible vehicle is completely road legal and is used for parades, car shows, and other places where its marvel can truly be appreciated.

1985 GMC Van, drives backward, has a 4 cylinder Chevy engine mounted in the front or is it the rear? Has two seats facing the rear windows. This van is 4″ off the ground. The wheels on top turn by electric motors.

via Boing Boing


