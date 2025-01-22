Gorgeous Guitars Made With Glowing Translucent Stone

Burl, the incredibly creative luthier and craftsman of Burl’s Art, and his buddy Packard built two gorgeous hand crafted electric guitars that were faced with translucent stone, using a slate that has been cut very, very thin.

This is translucent stone. It’s real stone. These are slate, to be specific , that’s cut really really thin. So thin that you can see light through it and it looks really cool. So I’m going to build a guitar with it.

They built the frame and added the electronics before putting the stone face onto the front of the guitar. The translucent nature of the stone made it look like the guitars were glowing. Burl got the idea from the same material being used in bar backsplashes.

I’ve seen stone like this used for bars or backsplash where it’s back lit and it looks like it’s glowing, so I figured if I applied that same concept to a guitar it might end up looking pretty interesting