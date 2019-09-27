Gorgeous Glowing Cocktails That Are Drinkable Science Experiments Taking Place Inside Fun Novelty Glasses

Science themed cocktail bar creating fantasy cocktails and shooters weekly.

Viscosity cocktail bar in Fortitude Valley, Queensland Australia serves up some gorgeous glowing cocktails that are essentially imbibable science experiments that take place inside a novelty glass. Each drink is made with liquids of different weights (or viscosities ) so that interesting designs can be made on the spot.

Being that Viscosity is a “science-themed” bar, it’s not surprising to see drinks served in test tubes or beakers, but drinks also come in other fun shapes such as an alien flashing a peace sign, a soda bottle, ice cream cone and even an “body shots” .