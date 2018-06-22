A Dangerously Clever Self-Filling Wine Glass

Designer Kouichi Okamoto has created Glass Tank, a the very clever, yet somewhat dangerous wine glass that is attached to a bulb that will keep refilling the glass until it is empty. This invention is available for purchase through Generate. Fun times ahead!

When the amount in the glass decreases, a constant amount is poured from the tank into the glass. The wine will never overflow because of the balance between air pressure and water pressure. So you can just keep drinking…a lot!

via Dude I Want That