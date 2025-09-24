British Man Living in the US Gives Up Added Sugar for Nearly Four Years Despite His Addiction to Sweets

The forthright Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond quite humorously shared his journey of quitting added sugar for nearly four years, despite a long-term addiction to sweets.

I’ve not eaten sugar for 3 years and 9 months …when I say sugar, I mean added sugar as opposed to sugar that’s found naturally in fruit because there’s no way I’m giving up apples. And this has not been easy, especially since I live in the little known country of the United States of America.

Brown also talked about how giving up sugary sweets helped with his health and his weight, although he still had some work to do.

Because I live in the American Midwest, I was still overdoing it on the cheese and fried foods and cheesy fries and fried cheese. These aret hings that I aimed to tackle next. But in the meantime, giving up sugar resulted in two other things that I’d not anticipated. Firstly, my teeth felt amazing, which is famously rare for a British person. …And secondly, quitting sugar had an immediate effect on a long-standing health issue I’ve been battling since 2017.

While giving up sugar was a bit part of losing weight, he also added exercise to his daily routine through the adoption of puppies.

Shortly after the great hardship of 22, my wife and I adopted a puppy. And we ended up liking him so much, we adopted another puppy. …In the last 2 years alone, I’ve done more squats than in the preceding 41. And just as laxatives forced me not to take laxatives, my dogs forced me to embrace a new trendy form of exercise known as walking.