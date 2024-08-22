Gisnep! An AI-Designed Daily Word Puzzle That Reveals a Quote and Its Source When Solved

David Friedman, a talented filmmaker and friend of Laughing Squid, created Gisnep!, a daily word puzzle that reveals a drop quote and its source when solved.

I made a new daily puzzle called Gisnep. Because everyone needs yet another daily puzzle in their life, right? It’s a variation on the style of puzzle commonly called “quote fall” or “drop quote” puzzles. I tried to give it some personality, so the game has a new slogan every day, among other little things.

The puzzle was created using AI.

I asked ChatGPT to be my sounding board. I explained the type of puzzle I wanted to make and asked: “What’s a twist that would be original, novel, and fun and add another layer of puzzledom?” It gave me a bunch of ideas. Most of them were bad. But this one intrigued me: “Include a hidden message within the solved quote. This could be revealed by highlighting specific letters in the final solution that spell out a word or phrase when read in a certain order”.



Friedman also had fun with the name and logo, explaining that a lot of people thought that the stylized Disney logo read as Gisnep.

I’ve long been aware that some people think the Disney logo looks like it says Gisnep. Personally, I don’t see it. I mean, kinda? But that looks clearly like a D and Y to me.However, I’ve heard it mentioned often enough that now every time I see the Disney logo I still think the word “Gisnep” …



The logo, Mickey Moose, was also made through AI with a bit of Photoshop.

I came up with a name. Mickey Moose. I had ChatGPT render a bunch of images, and then picked one and pulled it into Photoshop for further adjustment. The result is a sort of joint effort between DALL-E and me: