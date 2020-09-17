Girl Performs Delicate Surgery on Fruits and Vegetables

A very creative 12 year old girl named Emma Pickles who lives in New South Wales, Australia, skillfully performs incredibly delicate surgery on pieces of fruit and vegetables. In doing so, Pickles imagines that each piece of produce requires such medical procedures including birth, organ transplants, brain, or heart surgery. Pickles even indicates the success of the surgeries with a face drawn on the patient.

Emma thinks of a surgery to perform, then picks the fruit to perform it on and if the fruit survives then she draws a happy face on it, but if it isn’t going to end well then the fruit is given a sad face.