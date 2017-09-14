Two Friendly Giraffes Poke Their Heads Through the Windows to Join a Visiting Couple for Breakfast

…the most fascinating thing about Giraffe Manor is its herd of resident Rothschild giraffe who may visit morning and evening, sometimes poking their long necks into the windows in the hope of a treat, before retreating to their forest sanctuary.

