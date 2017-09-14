Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Two Friendly Giraffes Poke Their Heads Through the Windows to Join a Visiting Couple for Breakfast

by at on

While staying at the luxurious Giraffe Manor hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, a visiting couple was surprised to find that there were two extra guests who invited themselves to breakfast. Rather than taking a seat at the table, however the long-necked guests named Margaret and Kelly preferred to just poked their beautiful heads in through the windows. These visits from the resident Rothschild’s giraffe are rather common and in fact a selling point of the hotel.

…the most fascinating thing about Giraffe Manor is its herd of resident Rothschild giraffe who may visit morning and evening, sometimes poking their long necks into the windows in the hope of a treat, before retreating to their forest sanctuary.

A post shared by TripWizards ? (@tripwizards) on

via RM Videos


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy