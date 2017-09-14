Two Friendly Giraffes Poke Their Heads Through the Windows to Join a Visiting Couple for Breakfast

While staying at the luxurious Giraffe Manor hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, a visiting couple was surprised to find that there were two extra guests who invited themselves to breakfast. Rather than taking a seat at the table, however the long-necked guests named Margaret and Kelly preferred to just poked their beautiful heads in through the windows. These visits from the resident Rothschild’s giraffe are rather common and in fact a selling point of the hotel.
…the most fascinating thing about Giraffe Manor is its herd of resident Rothschild giraffe who may visit morning and evening, sometimes poking their long necks into the windows in the hope of a treat, before retreating to their forest sanctuary.
via RM Videos