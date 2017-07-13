Laughing Squid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Answers 73 Random Questions at the IMG Models Office In New York City

Supermodel Gigi Hadid amiably answered 73 random questions by Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment for Vogue while giving him a tour of the IMG Models office in New York City. Hadid readily answered questions about her schedule, her family, her interests and her favorite music.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has a schedule packed full of flights and photoshoots. In-between trips from New York to LA, Gigi invites Vogue to IMG’s offices where she takes a shot at answering 73 unexpected questions. Gigi tells us who her girl-crush is, shows off her boxing skills and ranks her favorite Taylor Swift songs.

