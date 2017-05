JP Lambiase and his wife Julia of HellthyJunkFood teamed up with the Lazy Moon pizzeria crew in Orlando, Florida to demonstrate how to make a gigantic slice of pizza. We’ve previously written about HellthyJunkFood and their out of this world recipes.

I can’t imagine not being jealous of this pizza slice. I recommend anyone who watches this video to go to their favorite pizza place and ask them to do what we did in this video.