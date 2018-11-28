Laughing Squid

Gigantic Cow Whose Immense 6’4″ Height and 3,000 Pound Weight Saved Him From the Slaughterhouse

A rather reserved but towering Holstein Friesian named Knickers holds the unofficial record for tallest cow in Australia. Standing at 194cm (6’36”), The appropriately named Knickers stands watch over regular sized steer at a farm in Myalup, Western Australia . In an interview with Perth Now, farmer Geoff Pearson stated that it was Knickers’ incredible size that saved his life.

It was too heavy. I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility ..So I think it will just live happily ever after.



