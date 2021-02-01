Laughing Squid

Giant Panda Parents Slide and Play in the Snow at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, parents to cub Xiao Qi Ji, had themselves a ball as they played around in the falling snow at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC. The couple ran around, turned circles, and slid downhill as the storm blanketed more and more snow over their play area.

Slides, somersaults, and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!

Giant Panda Rolls Around in Snow

Here’s their little one, who was born on October 5, 2020.

As it turns out, all the resident animals were excited about the snow, including Xiao Qi who had never seen it before.


