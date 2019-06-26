A Wonderful Cuddly Giant Octopus Crochet Pattern

Talented yarn artist Jessie of Projectarian has created an easy-to-read pattern for making a giant, cuddly octopus named Apollo. This pattern and others are available for purchase through the Projectarian Etsy Store or through her Ravelry site.

Apollo the Octopus…is a life-sized snuggle buddy! With long, floppy tentacles he naturally poses like a real octopus. He has happy, shining eyes and enough suckers on his tentacles to make you feel like you’ve accomplished something tremendous by the end of this project!

via Knit Hacker