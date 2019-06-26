Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderful Cuddly Giant Octopus Crochet Pattern

by at on

Apollo the Octopus With Balloons

Talented yarn artist Jessie of Projectarian has created an easy-to-read pattern for making a giant, cuddly octopus named Apollo. This pattern and others are available for purchase through the Projectarian Etsy Store or through her Ravelry site.

Apollo the Octopus…is a life-sized snuggle buddy! With long, floppy tentacles he naturally poses like a real octopus. He has happy, shining eyes and enough suckers on his tentacles to make you feel like you’ve accomplished something tremendous by the end of this project!

Apollo the Octopus Mermaid

Apollo the Octopus Bookshelf

Apollo the Octopuses

Pattern

via Knit Hacker





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved