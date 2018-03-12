Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Man Builds a Giant Lighter That Rocks a Fully Adjustable Gas Flame

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Worlds Biggest Lighter

Brainfoo posted a fascinating video where shows how he built the world’s largest lighter. The amazing lighter comes equipped with a giant, fully adjustable gas flame that he tests out on various objects.

This is what I came up with. Despite how it may look it is NOT a flamethrower, it is actually based around a fully legal and commonly available propane gas torch and runs from small propane cans sold in all DIY stores all over the world :-) I’ve just upped the power. Currently, I have a maximum flame that is fully adjustable from 1 inch to roughly 8 feet, but I’m working on a “sports mode” for a future video.

A post shared by Brainfoo (@brainfoo) on

A post shared by Brainfoo (@brainfoo) on

A post shared by Brainfoo (@brainfoo) on

A post shared by Brainfoo (@brainfoo) on

A post shared by Brainfoo (@brainfoo) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP