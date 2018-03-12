Man Builds a Giant Lighter That Rocks a Fully Adjustable Gas Flame

Brainfoo posted a fascinating video where shows how he built the world’s largest lighter. The amazing lighter comes equipped with a giant, fully adjustable gas flame that he tests out on various objects.
This is what I came up with. Despite how it may look it is NOT a flamethrower, it is actually based around a fully legal and commonly available propane gas torch and runs from small propane cans sold in all DIY stores all over the world :-) I’ve just upped the power. Currently, I have a maximum flame that is fully adjustable from 1 inch to roughly 8 feet, but I’m working on a “sports mode” for a future video.