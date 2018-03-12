Man Builds a Giant Lighter That Rocks a Fully Adjustable Gas Flame

This is what I came up with. Despite how it may look it is NOT a flamethrower, it is actually based around a fully legal and commonly available propane gas torch and runs from small propane cans sold in all DIY stores all over the world :-) I’ve just upped the power. Currently, I have a maximum flame that is fully adjustable from 1 inch to roughly 8 feet, but I’m working on a “sports mode” for a future video.

Brainfoo posted a fascinating video where shows how he built the world’s largest lighter . The amazing lighter comes equipped with a giant, fully adjustable gas flame that he tests out on various objects .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!