Giant Illustrated City Maps Made For Coloring Both Inside and Outside the Lines With Family and Friends

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The very talented folks at OMY Design has created a wonderful line of giant, illustrated city (and country) maps that are made to be colored in – either as a fun group project for a big group of or a nice, quiet quest for a creative family. The company encourages people to color both inside and outside the lines.

The locations available include Brooklyn, San Francisco, Tokyo, Paris and UK.