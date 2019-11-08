Giant Illustrated City Maps Made For Coloring Both Inside and Outside the Lines With Family and Friends

The very talented folks at OMY Design has created a wonderful line of giant, illustrated city (and country) maps that are made to be colored in – either as a fun group project for a big group of or a nice, quiet quest for a creative family. The company encourages people to color both inside and outside the lines.
The locations available include Brooklyn, San Francisco, Tokyo, Paris and UK.
OMY DESIGN & PLAY creates and designs joyful, graphic and smart products for the entire family. Decorating becomes a game, a moment where friends and family can create and share together. Each product can be easily recognized by the surprising sizes – from tiny to giant, bright colors and fun sense of humor.