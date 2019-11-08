Laughing Squid

Giant Illustrated City Maps Made For Coloring Both Inside and Outside the Lines With Family and Friends

Kids Coloring Brooklyn

The very talented folks at OMY Design has created a wonderful line of giant, illustrated city (and country) maps that are made to be colored in – either as a fun group project for a big group of or a nice, quiet quest for a creative family. The company encourages people to color both inside and outside the lines.

The locations available include Brooklyn, San Francisco, Tokyo, Paris and UK.

OMY DESIGN & PLAY creates and designs joyful, graphic and smart products for the entire family. Decorating becomes a game, a moment where friends and family can create and share together. Each product can be easily recognized by the surprising sizes – from tiny to giant, bright colors and fun sense of humor.

Omy Coloring Poster Brooklyn

Omy Coloring Poster LA

Family Coloring in Tokyo

Omy Coloring Poster San Francisco

Omy Coloring Poster UK

