Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pair of Giant Cradling Hands Suspend a Golden Bridge in the Bà Nà Hills Near Da Nang, Vietnam

by at on

A post shared by Jason ? (@smashpop) on

Amongst the Annamese Mountains outside of Da Nang, Vietnam sits a bridge that appears to be suspended by a pair of giant, cradling hands made of stone that were made to look aged by the sun. Known as the Golden Bridge, this amazing structure opened in June 2018 at the Bà Nà Hills Resort as part of their Thien Thai Garden attraction. The bridge is 500 feet across, 4,600 feet above sea level and is lined with purple chrysanthemums the entire way. While no one has publicly claimed this amazing design as their own, found renderings point to the the Vietnamese landscape company TA Corporation.

Since it opened to the public in early June, the Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) on the top of Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills has been very inviting to visitors from both home and abroad thanks to its special architecture.

A post shared by #HITSquad (@hitspromo) on

A post shared by ??JeNNy? (@liyinni_jenny) on

A post shared by Tournesoul (@tournesoul.me) on

A post shared by Bee Ja (@bj7766) on

A post shared by Jojo (@j300sul) on

via My Modern Met



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP