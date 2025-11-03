How to Make Surprisingly Elegant Giant Deep Sea Isopod Leather Sling Bag

Marina Karlova of Karlova Design created a digital pattern for making a surprisingly elegant Giant Deep Sea Isopod leather sling bag. She also shared an incredibly informative tutorial video that shows how to put it all together. She warns that this project is made for those who are more advanced in leather and textile work.

This project is for more experienced leather crafters as it may be somewhat scary for a beginner. The pattern consists of 86 pieces and would take about 3-5 days to assemble, depending on how fast you work.

She also explained that the giant deep sea isopod is not an insect, but a crustacean that lives in the midnight zone of the ocean.

This sling represents a Giant Deep Sea Isopod, and it’s absolutely not an insect, beetle, cockroach or anything else, it’s a beautiful marine crustacean. Some may refer to it as a pill bug or roly poly which are its terrestrial relatives.

The pattern can be purchased through the Karlova Design website and her Etsy shop.

via Neatorama