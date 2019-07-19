Employees Create a Giant Commercial Airline Style Paper Airplane Out of ‘Falafel Fridays’ Lunch Wrappers

Jesse Dylan, founder of the creative production company Wondros, posted video of the incredible flight of a giant commercial airline style paper airplane that won the company’s paper airplane contest. This plane was made by Justin and Jack, two employees who work in the editorial department. The employees had been using the paper wrappers from company lunches on “Falafel Fridays”.

Here we are at Wondros, doing another one of our giant paper airplane contests. This one won. Created by Justin and Jack from editorial out of recycled lunch wrappers from Falafel Fridays. Congrats guys, great work!

Thanks Chip Beale!