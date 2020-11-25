fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Funny Woodworker Builds Giant Articulated Wooden Hands to Help Maintain Proper Social Distancing

by on

The very talented and funny Paul Jackman of Jackman Works (previously) put his new X-Carve Pro CNC to work when he set about making a pair of giant wooden articulated hands. Jackman hilariously hoped that these enormous digits would allow people to go about their daily work while still maintaining proper social distance. Well, maybe not so much.

so I know we’re all going through a lot right now this whole distancing stuff. It’s really starting to wear on us and that’s not going to be any truer than during this holiday season. So that’s why I invented these. Stay six feet away from your friends and family and do activities just like you used to. It’s almost like they’re not even there


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved