Funny Woodworker Builds Giant Articulated Wooden Hands to Help Maintain Proper Social Distancing

The very talented and funny Paul Jackman of Jackman Works (previously) put his new X-Carve Pro CNC to work when he set about making a pair of giant wooden articulated hands. Jackman hilariously hoped that these enormous digits would allow people to go about their daily work while still maintaining proper social distance. Well, maybe not so much.

so I know we’re all going through a lot right now this whole distancing stuff. It’s really starting to wear on us and that’s not going to be any truer than during this holiday season. So that’s why I invented these. Stay six feet away from your friends and family and do activities just like you used to. It’s almost like they’re not even there