A Giant Amazon Mothership Deploying Delivery Drones Is Spotted Sailing Across the Skies on April Fool’s Day

On April 1, 2019, a giant mothership blimp with an Amazon logo emblazoned on the side was spotted sailing across the skies and deploying tiny delivery drones along its journey. While a sight like this is really terrifying, there’s no need to panic yet. This video is a brilliant April Fool’s Day joke by Japanese video production designer Zozi009 who has a real talent for image manipulation.

(translated) There was talk about delivery by drone, but it had already started. I thought it was a story ahead. I thought it was a story ahead…There was talk about delivery by drone, but it had already started.

There was a talk about delivery by drone, but it had already started. I thought it was a story ahead.#???????? #zozi?? pic.twitter.com/hFrmGOKwof — zozi(??????? (@zozi009) March 31, 2019

Zoza explained that the blimp is created from a video of the Lockheed Martin P 791 Hybrid Airship.

With every great video, there must always be a remix. Gav of The Miracle of Sound partnered with Modestas Salvis to create one such hilarious remix.

As did Cthulu.