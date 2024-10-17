Singer Performs Punchy Multitrack A Cappella Cover of ‘Ghostbusters’ With His Kids

A Cappella singer Jared Halley performed a punchy multitrack cover of the “Ghostbusters Theme”. Joining him was his costumed 11 year old son Noah, who was singing background and dancing, and his young daughter Aria who looked very cute.

Happy spooky season, friends! Noah has been eager to join me for another video, so I decided to feature him in this fun a cappella remake of “Ghostbusters.” ….This time, Aria wanted in on the fun, too!