Two Bouquets of Dying Flowers Create an Optical Illusion of a Ghost Dog Resting on Dog’s Grave

Dog Optical Illusion Cemetary

While riding a bike past a pet cemetery, redditor inavanbytheriver saw something that made them stop in their tracks. From their perspective outside the fence, it looked like a dog was perched on top of a grave stone. Upon closer inspection, it was actually two bouquets of dying flowers that created an optical illusion of a dog sitting upon Kosmo’s grave.

Optical Illusions are much creepier when they happen in a Pet Cemetery. …RIP Kosmo. I never knew you but you made my day a little more interesting. No disrespect intended toward the dog or its owners.

