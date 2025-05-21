George Wendt Reunites With ‘Cheers’ Co-Stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson in August 2024

George Wendt reunited with Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, in August 2024.

The trio talked about Harrison joining the show as Woody Boyd after the tragic death of Nick Colasanto (who played Coach Ernie Pantusso), how Wendt got cast as Norm Peterson, and all the random mischief that occurred on and off set. This was Wendt’s final public appearance before his death on May 20, 2025.

It’s Cheers’ most loyal patron, NORM! Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are stoked to be joined by Cheers colleague George Wendt as they reminisce about their on-set misadventures,