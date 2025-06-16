Producer Sir George Martin Talks to Brian Wilson About the Beach Boys Song ‘God Only Knows’ in 2006

Legendary producer Sir George Martin traveled to Los Angeles in 2006 to meet with the equally legendary Brian Wilson to discuss his songwriting process, particularly regarding the famous Beach Boys song “God Only Knows” from the Pet Sounds album. As Martin analyzed the song on the mixing board, Wilson laughingly commented that he liked Martin’s mix better.

You know what? That’s a better mix than I had on the master, you’re making a better mix than I had

This interview is from the “40th Anniversary” edition of Pet Sounds.

Beach Boys 1966 Recording ‘God Only Knows’

The Lasting Effect Pet Sounds Had on Music

Sadly, the world lost Sir George Martin in March 2016 and Brian Wilson on June 11, 2025. God only knows what we’d be without the both of you.

Thanks Chip Beale!