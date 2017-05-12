George Clooney Shares an Amusing Tale About His Uncle Chick in an Animated Interview From 2011

In an amusing episode of “What I Learned“, an animated series by Quoted Studios for Esquire, actor George Clooney shared a wonderful tale of his Uncles George and Chick with Cal Fussman in 2011. While recounting the tale, Clooney hilariously acted out the part of his namesake, who entertained him and his sister when they were young by talking Chick into removing pieces of his body.

…He lost a finger from some accident. He had a glass eye because he’d gotten meningitis when he was a kid. He didn’t have his teeth, he had dentures.