Lamp Kits That Fold Into Geometric Papercraft Animals

Owl Paperlamps, based out of Lisbon, Portugal, creates DIY lamp kits that employ the principles of origami and geometrically fold into adorable papercraft animals, such as a little barn owl, a colorful parrot or two, a roaring hippo, a stately emperor penguin, big eared bunnies and a gentle green tortoise. The animals come in a variety of custom colors and can be purchase through the Owl Paperlamps Etsy store.

OWL paperlamps is a design brand created in September 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. Inspired by the origami art of folding paper figures, we combine modeling with illumination to design original papercraft lamps. Whether your OWL paperlamp is lit or turned off, it will certainly be an eye catcher. We invite you to join the process and build your own model, as all OWL paperlamps consist of a DIY kit for you to assemble our designs. We prepare the challenge, you accomplish it.