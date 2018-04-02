Laughing Squid

Beautiful Mountainous Landscapes Reimagined Using Colorful Geometric Shapes

by at on

Canadian artist Elyse Dodge creates absolutely stunning landscapes using colorful geometric shapes, often partnering with photographers to recreate the natural beauty in the captured images. In order to get the proper proportions, Dodge first digitally mocks up her design over the photo. Once satisfied, she then puts brush to canvas, filling in the triangular and polygonal shapes with pastel colors of various shades and depths to create the peaks and valleys of the land.

By using a bold colour palette and the combination of hard and soft lines, I am able to accentuate the diverse shapes of the scenery around us. The contrast between the crisp geometric lines of the mountains and organic textures of the trees has become my signature aesthetic. The polygonal shapes transform the peaks from being something that is recognizable as a mountain to a faceted, diamond-like form. These surreal scenes encourage the mind to imagine what an alternate and more vivid world could look like.

via My Modern Met

