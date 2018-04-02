Beautiful Mountainous Landscapes Reimagined Using Colorful Geometric Shapes

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Feb 28, 2018 at 10:40pm PST

Canadian artist Elyse Dodge creates absolutely stunning landscapes using colorful geometric shapes, often partnering with photographers to recreate the natural beauty in the captured images. In order to get the proper proportions, Dodge first digitally mocks up her design over the photo. Once satisfied, she then puts brush to canvas, filling in the triangular and polygonal shapes with pastel colors of various shades and depths to create the peaks and valleys of the land.

By using a bold colour palette and the combination of hard and soft lines, I am able to accentuate the diverse shapes of the scenery around us. The contrast between the crisp geometric lines of the mountains and organic textures of the trees has become my signature aesthetic. The polygonal shapes transform the peaks from being something that is recognizable as a mountain to a faceted, diamond-like form. These surreal scenes encourage the mind to imagine what an alternate and more vivid world could look like.

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Jan 28, 2018 at 9:54pm PST

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Mar 18, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:51am PST

A post shared by ELYSE DODGE (@elysedodge) on Mar 30, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

via My Modern Met