Geoffrey the Giraffe Says Goodbye to Toys R Us

Rene Johnpiere posted a heartbreaking photo of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe leaving a Toys R Us store with a packed suitcase. The last remaining Toys R Us stores closed down this week.

Toys 'R Us has closed down and if Geoffrey The Giraffe with his little suitcase leaving the empty store and the idea that we have all grown up and left childhood behind doesn't bring a tear to your eye then I can't help you pic.twitter.com/YSCxsvEhxo

— Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) June 28, 2018