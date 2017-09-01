A Hilariously Cynical Stock Footage Compilation Showing Exactly How Advertisers View Millennials

Stock footage company Dissolve has created “This Is a Generic Millennial Ad“, a rather hilarious, if not cynical video compilation that shows how the advertising industry views the Millennial generation and the assumptions made around that stereotype. Like their other videos, this was made entirely with footage from their own library.
This Is a Generic Millennial Ad, created with And/Or studio, shows how easy it is to appeal to anyone born between 1980 and 2000. The good news? Thanks to social media, it’s easy to connect with this influential audience. The bad news? They hate spending money on things. (Except for maybe avocados.)
photos via Dissolve Press Kit