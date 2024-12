Sportscasters Report on a Competitive Game Between Stereotypical Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z

Two members of the comedy trio Foil, Arms and Hog quite amusingly reported on an imaginary game being played between Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z, with each player acting just like the stereotypes attributed to each generation.

