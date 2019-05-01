Actress Gemma Whelan Talks With Graham Norton About Her Role as Yara Greyjoy on Game of Thrones

On an amusing 2017 episode of The Graham Norton Show, actress Gemma Whelan, who plays the fiercely confident Yara Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, talked about a specific scene in which she was not only required to ride a horse but to react to inappropriate behavior by the character Theon (Alfie Allen) who didn’t realize that Yara was his sister.

Whelan was very careful when describing the scene because her Mum was watching, but fellow guests Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine were quite amused by the whole conversation.