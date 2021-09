A Pair of Music-Loving Geese Are Transfixed by Man Playing Harmonica for Them in a Park

A pair of music-loving geese stood transfixed on a walkway in Daan Forest Park in Taipei, Taiwan listening to Luby Liao play his harmonica. Liao appeared to be playing just for the geese as he was crouched down to their eye level so that they could see what he was doing.

(translated) Daan Forest Park, the geese that love music

When the geese noisily requested an encore on another day, Liao happily obliged.

